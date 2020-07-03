Honor names vice president of marketing
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union promoted Stacey Martin from brand manager vice president of marketing.
Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree in education with a focus on curriculum and instruction.
Her background includes experience in the civic education realm in both Lansing and Washington, D.C, a decade of teaching social studies at the secondary education level, a venture into real estate sales, and side-projects as a syndicated columnist, blogger and podcast host.
As the vice president of marketing, Martin will lead and support Honor’s marketing team in creating and distributing educational content to provide value and clarity in the world of finance.
Wightman adds four new hires to survey team
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman recently added four employees to its survey department.
Brianna White, of Buchanan, joined Wightman as a survey field technician based in the Benton Harbor office. She has field experience in the public services sector, specifically in emergency services and public safety. White is a licensed emergency medical technician and attends Lake Michigan College.
Sebastian Hill, of Pullman, Mich., was hired as a field service technician in the survey department at the Kalamazoo office. He has more than six years of experience in the construction trades. Hill is a licensed residential builder and attended George Mason University and the University of Montana.
Kelsey Terpstra, of Kalamazoo, was hired to provide administrative support for the survey department at the Kalamazoo office. She will do administrative tasks including researching projects and providing proposal support and exceptional customer service to clients. Terpstra is a certified master rain gardener and attends Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
Steve Gamba, of Allegan, was hired as a survey project manager at the Allegan office. He has more than 22 years of experience in land surveying including roles as a crew chief, senior engineering technician, and survey department manager. Gamba has an associates of advertising design degree from Colorado School of Art.