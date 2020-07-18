Honor names community assistant vice president
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union hired Georgia Gipson as community assistant vice president for the Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Bridgman and Stevensville areas.
Originally from Middlesboro, Kentucky, Gipson has lived in Bridgman for the last 38 years.
With over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Gipson has held several positions, including branch manager and mortgage and consumer loan originator, and has experience with foreign exchange and administrative functions.
Gipson is passionate about volunteering, traveling and her faith, and enjoys spending time with her rescue cat, two children and granddaughter.