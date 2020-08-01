Holt Bosse names creative director
ST. JOSEPH — Holt Bosse hired Jason Sabo as its creative director for their full-service marketing firm in St. Joseph.
Sabo has 18 years of experience in creative development and direction working with a client base that spans small entrepreneurial businesses to Fortune 500 companies.
“My professional career has mostly dealt with marketing durable goods and services with plenty of branding and storytelling in the mix,” Sabo said. “I get the greatest satisfaction when creative solutions bring clients back again and again. Sometimes the results can be award-winning, but more often it is opening the door to a new opportunity for a client or helping them out of a tight pinch.”
Before joining Holt Bosse, Sabo served 15 years at Aisle Rocket in the St. Joseph office, where he was a vice president and creative director. He began his career as a graphic designer for three years at The W Group in Grand Rapids, a marketing firm in the furniture industry.
Sabo earned a bachelor of science degree in visual communications from Ferris State University. He and his wife, Tara, have two children and live in St. Joseph.