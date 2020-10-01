ST. JOSEPH — Ken Kozminski wants to offer more than burgers.
Kozminski, owner of The Buck Burgers & Brew, now plans to open a butcher shop and deli called State Street Meats.
His efforts began three months ago when he began looking to identify what an essential business would be during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I saw a need for an upscale butcher shop in the downtown St. Joseph area,” he said. “Also, I was looking at a way to leverage the resources I have at The Buck. I want to keep employees working during the winter months when things slow down.”
In Kozminski’s search, he didn’t have to look far.
He will set up shop at 416 State Street, just two buildings down from The Buck. He bought the 1,800-square-foot retail space after 4A Song Vinyl vacated the spot this summer to go to an online model.
Kozminski plans for State Street Meats to be a full-service butcher shop that sells beef, pork, chicken, seafood, lamb and other specialty items, such as wild game.
It will include a deli and market.
“We’ll have a full-line of fresh produce including local seasonal items,” Kozminski said. “There will be some veggies and fruits. We’ll also have bakery goods so someone can complete a five-course meal there.”
Kozminski intends to sell sliced lunch meats and cheeses. Pending a liquor license, the business will also sell beer and wine.
“There will be some grab-and-go items,” he said. “We’ll make the sandwiches in the kitchen from The Buck. But there won’t be any indoor seating. It will all be takeout. We’ll also offer some of our dishes as take-home meals.”
Finding help
For the new venture Kozminski enlisted the help of Nate Inboden, a third-generation butcher.
Inboden played a large role in getting State Street Meats ready, as he is one of less than 250 people in the U.S. who has received master butcher certification. Having studied at the University of Wisconsin for the certification, Inboden recently relocated to Southwest Michigan from Chicago.
His family owns a butcher shop in DeKalb, Ill., which has been in business for 55 years.
“They’re actually helping out as well, guiding the start-up process for the business,” Kozminski said. “It’s difficult starting a business during COVID due to the uncertainty. But there’s definitely a demand for meat and seafood. My goal is to fill that niche.”
Kozminski said the ideal timeline is to open by early December.
That’s based on the equipment that is still being built, which includes the European-style display cases that are more curved. He said they’re being custom built to fit within the building’s footprint.
Interior work began Sept. 8 and is expected to be done this week.
The next step is installing the equipment and hiring/training workers. He said there will be between 10 and 12 full-time employees at the new location.
When the business first opens, Kozminski said it will operate as a retail shop for meat and other items. After it gets established, he wants the store to become a commercial source for other restaurants.
“We are regulated by the state agriculture department. All products we are buying on the non-produce side are from USDA approved suppliers,” he said. “We’ve also been meeting with a lot of farmers. Everyone and their cousin have been calling me to get their seasonal products in. We will offer the products we currently source from The Buck on a year-round basis.”
State Street Meats will be open six days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kozminski is aiming for it to be closed Tuesdays, but the hours of operation might be adjusted seasonally, based on consumer demand.