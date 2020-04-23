The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some adjustments for Southwest Michigan Realtors and real estate agents.
Lars Petzke is among those who have had to change how he operates when showing or closing on a house.
Petzke, who is a broker as well as owner of RE/MAX by the Lake, is not allowed inside homes or for in-person showings because the state has deemed real estate employees unessential.
“We’re relying on our sellers to be able to do walk-through videos for us if we have not seen the property,” he said. “We share that visual information with potential buyers.”
He said one of the positive takeaways from this pandemic is he and his colleagues are able to reach out more often to buyers and sellers to stay in touch.
Other than this silver lining, Realtors have not surprisingly experienced a big slowdown.
In the first couple months of the year, Petzke said they were ahead in sales volume compared to a year ago. Those numbers have evened out after the state’s executive order deemed his industry as non-essential.
“This pandemic pulled the rug out underneath us,” Petzke said. “There’s no sense of panic with the agents that work for us. But we’re being very heavy on trainings to make sure they are aware of everything that’s going on.”
Linda Mawhinney, an associate broker at Pier Realty, said work has been extremely quiet.
She, as well as her husband, haven’t shown a house to a client since the state initiated the executive order.
“There’s very little going on. A lot of sellers are anxious for buyers to get in and take a look,” she said. “Once restrictions came on, we stayed home and kept communication open to our sellers. They didn’t seem to mind.”
Petzke has seen a number of delays and cancellations in housing sales due to buyers being furloughed or laid off.
This time of year, Petzke said his staff is putting six or seven homes under contract per week. During the shutdown, it’s dwindled to about one house per week.
“The deals we are still able to close are different. We are not able to go to the closings as agents,” Petzke said. “Some title companies are doing curbside closings. Others are allowing one party to be in the office at a time to go through paperwork via video call – even though they’re in the same building.”
The use of technology has become a necessity for Realtors trying to sell homes.
Petzke said he has professional photography and video done for homes, but believes this will become more mainstream, moving forward.
“It’s something we’ve always done for buyers out of the area,” he said. “With this new normal, it wouldn’t surprise me if our industry becomes more technologically advanced as a whole.”
Looking ahead
In her 35 years in real estate, Mawhinney said this has been a unique experience.
She predicated a lot of Realtors will be dry over the next four to six weeks since everyone operates on commissions. The hope is restrictions will be lifted in May, allowing the market to regain its footing.
“I think the spring market will be on fire. Interest rates are fabulous,” Mawhinney said. “However, I think we have to be careful. You don’t want open houses right now, and showings should be spread out a half an hour apart to have time to sanitize. People will have to wear masks.”
Robert Kaufman, Realtor for @Properties in New Buffalo, said it’s no surprise the pipeline for Realtors has slowed to a trickle since the pool of potential buyers has shrunk.
“A lot of sellers are sitting on their cards,” Kaufman said. “There will be pent up inventory and pent up buyer demand. Real estate will lead the resurgence and jump-start the economy.”
Kaufman doesn’t expect to see a prolonged recession, like the one that took place about a decade ago.
In 2008, when the housing market bubble burst, Kaufman said the economy was built on a faulty market.
What hurt the most for Southwest Michigan Realtors is the fact that this year was set up to be an early housing market.
There was little snow cover and temperatures were manageable, which meant more houses were selling, compared to the winter months in 2019.
In Southwest Michigan, there are two types of buyers that kick off the spring home-buying season.
One type are the Spectrum Health Lakeland and Whirlpool Corp. employees who move to the area and need to buy homes relative to work. Then there is the secondary component, in which buyers from border states are looking to buy second homes in the Harbor Country region.
“Normally that market doesn’t take off until the thaw,” Kaufman said. “Usually it’s by the end of March. But this year was set up to be much earlier. When this thing hit, the market was just starting to get to the point where key inventory was hitting the market.”