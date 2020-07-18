ST. JOSEPH — Five years ago, an opening for a police officer in the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety would draw dozens of applicants.
Although the department is currently full-staffed, recent openings have drawn just a few applicants, according to Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker.
“Five years ago we were interviewing 20 people out of 40 or 45 applicants. Recent openings drew just four or five applicants, and those were coming from other departments. And none were minorities. We haven’t had any minority applicants in over four years,” Neubecker said.
He is hoping that will change.
“I would like to have a diverse department. How can we attract, hire and train minorities? A couple of our reserve officers are minorities, but they don’t want a career in law enforcement,” Neubecker said.
“My hope is to get them interested while they’re in high school, bring them in as cadets, then we will help them with college and police academy costs,” he added.
What Neubecker is seeing is not unusual. Police departments across the nation are struggling to recruit new officers as events unfold, changing the nature of police work.
“Yes, there are a few bad officers out there as there are bad people in almost any line of work today,” said St. Joseph Township Police Chief Randy Leng.
“But right now all officers are being looked down upon by some people because of the actions of the very few. Officers I respect and work with are dedicated men and women who go out every day to try to help people and do the right things for the citizens,” he added.
Leng said that although he would not change his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement 37 years ago, he is not sure he would be quick to recommend the job to young people at this time.
“While I feel it is a good career, I would tell someone to wait and see how things turn out across the nation in reference to all the police reforms that are being discussed,” he said. “I have been blessed to have had an excellent career as a police officer in St. Joseph Township. I still enjoy the job, and even in the current climate, I still have a lot of citizens come up to me and thank me for what I do.”
The St. Joseph Township Police Department is currently full-staffed, but two officers are expected to retire sometime next year, creating vacancies.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said his department just filled three vacancies and has one more opening for which he has no eligible applicants. He echoed Neubecker in a desire to have a more diverse workforce.
“We have males and females, but it’s hard to get Black or Hispanic applicants, although we try to encourage them to apply,” the sheriff said.
He said minorities entering police work tend to go to the east side of the state, where departments are larger and salaries are higher.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office runs an Explorer Program in which young people ages 15-20 can learn about what police work entails.
“We have 12 kids in the program right now, and just one is a minority,” he said.
Bailey said police departments go through good and bad times, and ups and downs.
“Right now is a down time so now is the time we need to encourage young people to get into police work. I would encourage people to ask to sign up for a ride-along, or join our reserves, and see if it’s the right fit. It’s a great profession. We need people to step up,” the sheriff said.
Bridgman Police Chief Daniel Unruh said in his view, the newer generation of police officers don’t appear to be as devoted or loyal to the profession as those in years past.
“For example, officers used to beg for overtime or extra shifts whereas today it’s more difficult to fill that void. Is that because of the changing climate or attitudes toward law enforcement in general? I’m sure that may have something to do with it. Maybe people are witnessing the civil unrest and riots around the country and don’t really want to subject themselves to that scrutiny or danger,” Unruh said.
He said his department is currently full-staffed with five full-time officers, four part-time officers and four unpaid reserve officers.
“I would prefer to add at least one or two additional part-time and reserve officers to help during various functions and activities and for vacation or sick time scheduling. I’ve found it more and more difficult to recruit officers,” Unruh said.
He said small departments like his cannot compete with the higher wages and better benefits offered by larger ones.
“A lot of times, officers working for smaller departments are recruited by larger departments and we become more or less a training ground, where we train young officers, equip them with some experience and knowledge, just to have them leave for bigger and better things,” he said. “I’m not only proud of my current officers but very thankful they chose this department as their career choice.”
Unruh said he would still recommend a law enforcement career to young people.
“But I would strongly suggest to them that they seriously consider the climate, environment and working conditions law enforcement is facing at this time,” Unruh said.
As for himself, he said if he had it to do over, “I absolutely would choose this profession. I have never really been interested in anything else. Even during these very trying and troubling times, I still love the job after 43 years and when I stop enjoying it, I’ll retire.”