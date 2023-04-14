Carlos “Scooby” Johnson, a former Benton Harbor basketball player, was found not guilty of sexual battery by a Marion County, Indiana, jury, media outlets reported.
According to The Indianapolis Star, two rape charges filed against Johnson were dismissed before the trial began Monday. He was previously accused of raping a woman in a Butler University dorm in Indianapolis on Feb. 4, 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit filed for his arrest.
An investigation began when police responded to an early morning call that a woman had been raped. Officers found the woman naked and bleeding in her bathroom. She told them a man nicknamed “Scooby” raped her after she fell asleep in his dorm room, the affidavit stated.
Johnson, who is now 21, was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in 2020 but did not play during his freshman season at Butler after knee surgery.
Prosecutors originally filed charges in August 2021, seven months after the alleged incident.
Using DNA analysis, blood inside Johnson’s boxers was determined to be blood from the woman who said Johnson had raped her, according to the affidavit.
The Indianapolis Star reported Johnson’s defense team told jurors the woman’s injuries could have occurred during consensual sex and that testimony from a forensic nurse backed that claim.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the two rape charges on Monday and the motion was approved by the judge on Tuesday. He was found not guilty on the sexual battery charge on Thursday. The sexual battery charge would have carried a maximum sentence of 2.5 years.
When Johnson was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in 2020, he became the third Benton Harbor player to win the honor along with Wilson Chandler (2005) and Anthony “Pig” Miller (1990).
He made the winning 3-pointer in the 2018 Class B state championship game, lifting Benton Harbor to a 65-64 overtime victory over Grand Rapids Catholic Central – the school’s first boys basketball state championship since 1965.
Johnson earned first-team, all-state honors all four years of his varsity career and led Benton Harbor to a 91-9 record over that time.
The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in 2020, and favored to win another state title before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.