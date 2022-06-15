220615-HP-carol-stockman-file-photo.jpg

Carol Stockman chats with Greg Parrett, a Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce board director, in 2018 during an open house at Carol’s Hope in St. Joseph. Stockman helped launch Carol’s Hope, which is an engagement center providing support to those wanting to recover from drug addiction.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — A longtime Berrien County politician who helped launch Carol’s Hope Engagement Center died Tuesday.

Carol Stockman, who served as Berrien County treasurer from 1984-96, died at the age of 94.

Stockman mug.jpg

STOCKMAN

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags