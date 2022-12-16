BRIDGMAN — A second Casey’s Gas Station and Convenience Store has opened in Southwest Michigan.
Casey’s newest location opened Friday in Bridgman, near I-94.
A ribbon cutting will be held on at 10 a.m., Tuesday with the city of Bridgman, Greater Bridgman Chamber & Growth Alliance and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber. The public is invited to join the celebration in person.
Casey’s first opened as a general store in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. Today, there are more than 2,400 locations across 16 states, but still operate with the same purpose “to make life better for communities and guests everyday.”
“We are incredibly proud to call Casey’s second Michigan location home," Bridgman City Manager Juan Ganum said in a news release. "It’s been a privilege and honor to work with the staff through the entire process and we look forward to their involvement in our community."
Just off the I-94 interchange at Exit 16, Casey’s built their new location on a previously vacant lot on the corner of Rambo Road and Red Arrow Highway. The building is the first to hold the new Casey’s rebranded logo and building design.
“Casey’s is an excellent addition to the city of Bridgman, bringing active commerce to our interstate exchange," Bridgman CGA Board President John Bonkoske said in the release. "We are hopeful that their presence will begin a domino effect of continued growth and expansion to our area.”