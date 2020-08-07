Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Cass County.
The county recorded the deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 13.
In addition, the county recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Updated recovery totals for Cass and Van Buren counties will be released today.
Van Buren County gained three new cases Thursday. It still has 10 recorded deaths.
Berrien County gained 19 new COVID-19 cases and five new recoveries Thursday. No new deaths were recorded.
This brings the county’s active cases to about 94, up from 80 on Wednesday and down from 95 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 11 patients Thursday morning, up from nine on Wednesday and down from 13 last Thursday.