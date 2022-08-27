CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man who allegedly shot and killed a Niles man Wednesday is being held without bond in the Cass County jail, according to a news release from Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz.
Gary Shaw, 54, was arraigned Thursday in the 4th District Court in Cass County on felony charges of open murder, discharge of a firearm in a building causing death and felony firearm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 in the 4th District Court. If found guilty of the charges, he faces the possibility of life in prison.