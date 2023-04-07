CASSOPOLIS — Cass County is among 22 entities to receive a rural development grant to help expand broadband availability, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced.
Cass County’s $100,000 in funding will aid in developing a countywide, parcel-level, GIS-based map of broadband availability, which will be used to develop a specific, actionable plan to bring broadband infrastructure to all unserved and underserved parcels, a news release stated. The funding was dedicated to support infrastructure and sustainability of land-based industries in rural counties.