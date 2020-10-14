Cass County added another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 22.
The county has recorded five new COVID-19 deaths in less than a week. A spike in deaths is expected after a spike in cases, as Cass County saw about two weeks ago.
The county added eight new cases Tuesday in addition to the death.
Van Buren County remains at 16 recorded deaths. The county added three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Berrien County recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries and no new deaths Tuesday.
More recoveries are usually recorded on Tuesdays as contact tracers catch up with their cases on Mondays.
This high number of recoveries brought the county’s number of active cases down to about 174, from 191 on Monday, but that’s still up from 117 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland’s COVID-19 inpatient count remains steady. The hospital had 14 COVID-19 positive patients Tuesday. That’s one more than on Monday and down one from last Tuesday.