Cass County reported Tuesday that another resident has lost their battle with COVID-19.
The county's death toll is now at 11.
In addition on Tuesday, the county recorded two new COVID-19 cases.
Van Buren County reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Berrien County recorded four new cases and 26 new recoveries. No new deaths were reported.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 72 active cases, down from 94 on Monday. Last Tuesday, the county had about 100.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 10 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, the same as on Monday.