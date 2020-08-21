The COVID-19 pandemic death toll in Cass and Van Buren counties rose again on Thursday.
Each county recorded another death, bringing Cass County to 15 total COVID-19 deaths, and Van Buren County to 13.
In addition Thursday, Cass County added three new COVID-19 cases and Van Buren added two.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will update its number of recovered individuals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Berrien County added six new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 12 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the total at 69.
With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 97 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 103 on Wednesday and up from 84 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating six COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning. That’s up from five on Wednesday and down from 11 last Thursday.