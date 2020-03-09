NILES — 78th District State Rep. Brad Paquette is among a group of state legislators traveling to the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois March 13 as part of an effort to learn more about the next generation of nuclear energy.
Paquette, R-Niles, is one of four legislators currently scheduled to go on the one-day trip and will be joined by five legislative staff members as well as legislative staff members from Ohio and Illinois. The trip is the brainchild of Cassopolis resident Taras Lyssenko, a nationally recognized speaker on energy and scientific technologies.
Other Michigan legislators planning to go are 59th District State Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis, 44th District State Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford and 90th District State Rep. Brad Slagh, R-Zeeland.
“We will be meeting with other energy leaders from other states as well for the tour,” Paquette said. “We seek to understand nuclear energy and the technologies that keep it safer and more efficient.”
Lyssenko said the March 13 trip came about after Paquette heard about Lyssenko’s efforts in educating people about nuclear energy through trips to Argonne. He noted that people are looking for alternative energy sources and realize that wind and solar energy are still impractical as alternatives to coal.
Lyssenko said he became familiar with the Argonne National Laboratory several years ago when he was working in business development and government relations for a technology company. An engineer there suggested that he get involved with the next generation of nuclear energy.
Lyssenko did just that and began contacting members of congress and other federal officials, including President Trump and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.
“I said we needed the same type of plan President Eisenhower had for the interstate highway system,” he said. “As a nation, we don’t have a plan even though nuclear is the safest generator of energy we have. I told the people at Argonne that we have to educate state legislators and use them to lobby the federal government and also educate their constituents. Most state legislators don’t have a clue what nuclear is about.”
Lyssenko said the March 13 visit to Argonne will include a tour of the facility plus roundtable discussions about nuclear energy. He said most people don’t realize how nuclear reactors have evolved over the years to where they are now much smaller and safer than the plants built decades ago. He said people also have found ways to reprocess spent fuel.
“People live in a world of denial about nuclear energy,” he said. “Nuclear energy is the safest form of electrical generation. No one has been killed by nuclear energy in the United States … It would work if we could cut through the bureaucracy and if Congress would work together.”