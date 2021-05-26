NILES — Cedar Lane Niles held its graduation ceremonies on Monday, May 24, for 32 seniors at the Michiana Christian Embassy.
Members of the Class of 2021 are: Centerial L. Allen, Evan Chase Applegate, Chloe Elizabeth Apted, Kodi Scott Beckman, Julian Phillip Black, Donovan J. Carpenter, Hannah Ruth Crocker, Lance William DePue, Zane Wesley Doolen, Alivia Ann Fox, Hunter Darian Gard, Grace Olivia Korhorn, Blake Michael Lubawy, Morgan Lynn Morrow, Kyle R. Nuckles, Antonio Guadalupe Pena, Bradley Michael Pockrandt, Jewell M. Roberts, Brandon Lee Rodabaugh, Dylan H. Sadler, Izabel Grace Scott, Chase M. Smith, Kaleb Allen Smith, Julian Douglas Snyder, Robert William Stevens, Joshua Lloyd Strode, Caleb M. Sulak, Tyler James Sutton, Jade Taylor True, Andrew Cody Turner, Paige M. Wyatt and Carly Ann Young.