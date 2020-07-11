Jacquie Gnodtke-Blackwell and Pauline Wendzel both see getting the state through the coronavirus crisis as the most critical issue now facing Michigan.
“The coronavirus is a critical public crisis that actually tipped my decision to run. I realized the economic ramifications of COVID-19 is the biggest problem facing Michigan’s residents and businesses. I believe we are going to be watching a complete restructuring of our social, educational, agricultural, medical, environmental and economic systems,” Gnodtke-Blackwell said.
“I want to bring my knowledge of legislative processes, political experience, collaborative approach and real-life world view to the process,” she said.
Wendzel said getting the state back open in a safe manner is one of her top priorities, along with supporting small businesses in any way possible.
“Serving as state representative is the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” she said. “I believe in efficient, effective and accountable government, and I will always put the interests of Berrien County first.”
Gnodtke-Blackwell, 58, of Bridgman, is challenging incumbent Wendzel, 30, of Watervliet, in the Republican primary for the Michigan House of Representatives 79th District seat. The winner of the Aug. 4 primary election will square off against Democrat Chockwe Pitchford in November.
Gnodtke-Blackwell is the daughter of (the late) state Rep. Carl Gnodtke, and was the legislative aide to (the late) state Rep. Lad Stacey and worked with him at the capitol building.
She has a master’s degree in psychology and is employed as a nurse’s assistant in the Behavioral Health Department at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. She also offers free personal coaching and employability skills training to people seeking work.
Her political experience includes serving as the Berrien County campaign manager for Republican Colleen Engler, the first woman to run for governor in Michigan.
In addition to being named Oakland County Young Republican of the month in 1989, she also managed the state rep campaign for Republican Jerry Kosmensky from Orchard Lake.
Most recently she worked in the Berrien County Drain Commissioner’s office with Christopher Quattrin.
“Through community involvement I have also initiated projects that range from raising awareness of hydrofracking, to distributing Christmas cards to women in the Berrien County jail under Sheriff Bailey,” Blackwell said.
“I love biking and kayaking; and play on a women’s soccer league. My husband (Simon) and I are both MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) and USSF (United States Soccer Federation) soccer referees. We are happy homeowners and taxpayers in Bridgman. Our twin adult children Breanne and Jake attended and graduated from Bridgman schools,” she said.
Her civic involvement includes serving on the Spectrum Health Lakeland “Brave Talks” forum that addresses systemic racism, and serving on the volunteer Fresh-Start support group for women in the Berrien County jail. She is a member of the Lakeshore Rotary Club and the Chicago School of Professional Psychology Alumni Council.
Wendzel was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in November 2018.
She serves as vice chairwoman of the Commerce and Tourism Committee and the Energy Committee for the 2019-20 legislative session, and serves as a member of the Agriculture Committee and the Regulatory Reform Committee.
A graduate of Watervliet High School, Wendzel has a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology and food industry marketing.
In 2014, she became the program director at the North Berrien Historical Museum. She has also worked on her family’s farm and spent time counseling young children at Five Pines Christian Camp. Prior to her election to the state house, she was the product brand manager at Coloma Frozen Foods, and previously served as the assistant deputy clerk for Bainbridge Township.
She said car insurance reform, criminal justice reform, and supporting small businesses have been top priorities for her. She said she is most proud of her work on a package of bills that recently gave a boost to the state’s breweries.
“For the last 50 years we were unsuccessful in reforming Michigan’s car insurance,” she said. “Rates went down as of July 1, but you need to contact your insurance agent to sign on to the new plan.”
Wendzel said lawmakers also worked for years on the brewery package that is now in place.
Previously, breweries were allowed to distribute just 1,000 barrels without having to sign on with a distributor, while other states allow more.
Now, Michigan breweries can distribute up to 2,000 barrels before having to sign on with a distributor, saving them money.
Gnodtke-Blackwell said getting people back to work will be one of her top priorities, if elected.
“I speak with individuals who have lost employment and contract work due to COVID-19, and one of my goals is writing policy for sustainable business practices. I want to see employee provisions for small businesses and alleviate as much burden on the employer as possible, reducing the cost of employing people,” she said.
In particular, she said, the state needs to overhaul insurance and workers compensation mandates.
“If these things are going to be mandated, the state should be supporting the mandates. From a budget standpoint, when we eliminate waste, fraud and abuse of our resources, we’ll have a budget to work with,” she said.
Gnodtke-Blackwell said the state needs to reform its campaign finances and election laws, and she hopes to serve on the Ethics and Elections Committee and Oversight Committee, if elected.
“I want to be a clean ... not beholden to big business or big money. We need to get big money out of politics, because it’s the source of corruption,” she said.
The 79th District includes the cities of Coloma, St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Bridgman and Watervliet, and the townships of Bainbridge, Benton, Coloma, Hagar, Lake, Lincoln, Royalton, St. Joseph and Watervliet.