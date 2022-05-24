BENTON HARBOR — Although Wednesday might bring some rain and storm showers, forecasts show the weather getting warmer and drier as Southwest Michigan gears up for the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Jim Andersen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana branch, said temperatures will range between the upper 60s and mid-80s during the upcoming golf tournament. However, Berrien County could see some rain Wednesday and Thursday.
The likelihood of rain will pick up Tuesday evening, Andersen said, with an 80-85 percent chance of showers primarily early Wednesday morning and a little into the afternoon.
Wednesday has a chance of thunderstorms, he said. The Senior PGA Championship begins its practice round that day.
“By Friday, we should see things pretty dry,” Anderson said.
The rain will bring a slight temperature bump from the high 60s on Tuesday to mid-70s on Wednesday. Temperatures will go back down on Thursday and Friday.
“Then Saturday, we see it jump pretty dramatically from the upper 60s, lower 70s to upper 70s, 80s,” Andersen said. “And then mid-80s by Sunday.”
The temperature will almost reach 90 degrees on Memorial Day.
The jump in temperature comes as a high-pressure system follows a low-pressure disturbance, Andersen said.
The Senior PGA Championship returns to The Golf Club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor after a four-year hiatus. The four-day tournament begins Thursday and ends Sunday.