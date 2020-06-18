LAKESIDE — Chikaming Open Lands is currently seeking input from the community via an online survey to help determine long-term conservation priorities and strategies for the future, according to a news release.
The survey can be found online at: chikamingopenlands.org/take-a-survey-protect-the-land.
COL is working to create a long-term conservation plan to function as a strategic guide to help identify and prioritize the land conservancy’s conservation efforts. The plan will define geographic focus areas, identify which types of land it is most important to protect, and determine how its conservation efforts can best provide public benefit.
Responses collected from the survey will reveal the conservation priorities of community members who live and recreate in southwest Berrien County.
“We felt it was critical to get community input in the early stages of this planning process,” said Executive Director Ryan Postema in the release. “We need to know what our neighbors are thinking so we can direct resources for land conservation to the areas of highest priority and greatest benefit for the communities we serve.”
The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete and is anonymous. It will remain open through June 30.
Chikaming Open Lands is the local land conservancy dedicated to preserving the open spaces and natural rural character of southwest Berrien County. COL works to protect and restore native plant and animal habitat, improve water quality, and permanently preserve ecologically significant forests, prairies and wetlands, as well as prime farmland and other open spaces in this area.
The organization serves nine townships in southwest Berrien County, and has protected nearly 2,000 acres of open space since its founding in 1999.