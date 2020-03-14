ST. JOSEPH — The Coloma man who allegedly attacked a St. Joseph High School senior at the school on Feb. 20 declined an offer to plead to a lesser charge Friday during a preliminary exam conference at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
Glisson, 51, of Coloma was arraigned March 4 on the felony charge of assault by strangulation, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. His attorney, Tat Parish, told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein that his client declined the offer of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor carrying the sentence of up to one year in jail.
He next appears at 8:30 a.m. March 19 for a preliminary exam hearing in front of Hosbein. He remains out on a $5,000 bail.
Glisson is accused of attacking 18-year-old Steve Meridy Jr. while having a conversation with him. At the time, Glisson was the site coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor at the high school. The club fired Glisson shortly after the confrontation.
In an emailed statement on March 4, Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said that “as witnesses and video suggest, Glisson went after Meridy, putting his hands around Meridy’s throat.”