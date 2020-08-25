ST. JOSEPH — If a grant application is successful, the city of St. Joseph will add amenities at the Whirlpool Centennial Park below the bluff.
Following a public hearing held by Zoom Monday, the St. Joseph City Commission authorized city staff to submit a grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for the improvements. The city will request $220,530 from the trust fund and commit to a 50 percent match for the proposed $441,060 project. Greg Grothous, deputy director of parks and grounds, said the DNR’s trust fund grant program requires a minimum 25 percent match, but committing to a 50 percent match will increase the likelihood of being awarded the grant.
Whirlpool Centennial Park is the site of the Whirlpool Compass Fountain, a popular spot in the city near Silver Beach County Park. The grant is being sought for the first phase of an overall Whirlpool Centennial Park Development Plan approved three years ago.
The proposed project would include shade structures on the east side, artificial turf for improved seating, additional sidewalk on the south side, two shower/foot bath combinations on the north and south side, and a dune ecology path that would involve installing logs and planting beach dune-grass.
If the grant is awarded, the work would likely take place in the 2021-22 fiscal year, although it is budgeted in the 2020-21 budget year in case the grant approval process moves more quickly than anticipated. City officials believe the most likely scenario is that, if approved, construction documents would be prepared in the fall of 2021, the project would be bid over the winter and construction would take place in the spring of 2022.
Grothous said when public input was gathered for the development plan, shade was the number one amenity requested by the public.
The foot baths would allow people to rinse beach sand off their feet before entering the fountain, and the artificial turf would allow more gathering space. At the same time this would remove some vegetation that children have been pulling out and putting down the fountain drains, Grothous said.
Commissioner Peggy Getty commented, “I love the plan and it will be interesting to see how much these things might save in maintenance costs.” She added that the improvements also would add to the overall enjoyment of the park.
In another matter, the commissioners approved the low bid of $119,511 from Selge Construction Co. of Niles for the 2020 Langley Avenue Water Service Replacement Project. City Engineer Tim Zebell said the city needs to do the work in advance of the 2021 Langley Avenue Reconstruction Project. The work to be completed under this contract will include 35 private water services. Some 73 public water service replacements identified in the 2021 Langley Avenue Reconstruction Project proposal will be completed as part of that work in 2021.
The engineer’s estimate for the 2020 water service replacement project was $143,463. The other bid of $252,223 came from B&Z Company of Benton Harbor. Zebell said that although Selge Construction Co. has not worked with the city recently, the engineering firm Abonmarche has completed projects with them in neighboring municipalities and recommended accepting their bid.
In other business, the city commission accepted a proposal from Edgewater Resources of St. Joseph to perform an update of the city’s five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, at a cost of $20,313. Grothous said the bid was not the lowest of eight proposals reviewed by city staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. However, the board was impressed by the proposal, which came with an example of a plan performed for the city of Holland. Bids ranged from $17,000 to $44,000.
The city needs to update and submit its Five Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by Feb. 1, 2021, to be eligible for grants.