ST. JOSEPH — It’s been 46 years since her last facelift.
And fountains such as Maids of the Mist on the bluff in St. Joseph should receive an overhaul about every 30 years, according to Greg Grothous, deputy director of parks and grounds for the city of St. Joseph.
A bid to refurbish the fountain came in at $178,639, he said. The St. Joseph City Commission this week approved a grant application for half that amount, $89,319.50.
Grothous said that over the winter, city staff became aware of a capital improvement grant opportunity through the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and determined the Maids of the Mist fountain would be an eligible project. Grant applications are due by June 1.
The grant is a 50/50 match up to $100,000 and, if awarded, the project must be completed between Oct. 1,2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
Grothous said funding toward renovation of the fountain was approved as part of the 2019/2020 budget and the money is still in the budget.
Grant awards are expected to be announced in September, and if a grant is awarded to the city, a formal bid for restoration will be brought to the St. Joseph City Commission for consideration.
The Maids of the Mist fountain was created in 1872-73 and has been a landmark in Lake Bluff Park since 1892. The fountain was inspected in May 2019 by McKay Lodge Conservation Laboratory based in Ohio, and a report was prepared by Jim Gwinner of that company.
The fountain, made from cast iron and cast zinc pieces that are screwed together, consists of three bowls supported by columns from the base and between bowls. The two upper columns are surrounded with decorative elements and two large seated female figures flank the bottom column.
In his report, Gwinner said the inspection revealed that many applications of white paint have been applied over the years to keep the fountain looking good, but the heavy paint coats can obscure the true condition of the cast iron elements.
He said the inspection revealed some indications of corrosion and damage, and that the condition likely exists throughout the fountain.
Grothouse said the fountain received some refurbishment in 1974, but the extent is not known. He said the inspector determined it is time to treat the fountain to preserve and stabilize it.