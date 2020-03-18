Within the first week of widespread school closures and restrictions on businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spur closures in Southwest Michigan.
The St. Joseph Pubic Library announced it would remain closed through April 5. Following a staff meeting Tuesday, the decision was made per recommendations from the Michigan Library Association.
“This was a hard decision as we love our community and always love seeing you all in the library,” the statement read. “However, we need to do this in the interest of keeping our at-risk populations, staff, and you, our community members, safe and healthy.”
The Curious Kids’ Museum and the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone are both closing until April 13.
“While we have not had any issues at either location, safety and providing a healthy environment have been our No. 1 goal for over 30 years,” a news release stated. “We will be closely monitoring the situation.”
Museum memberships will have their expiration date extended to account for the time that both locations are closed.
On Tuesday, officials from the Soup Kitchen in Benton Harbor said they will continue to serve food every day, with modifications. Merry Stover, executive director of the Soup Kitchen, said they had to close the dining room area and are now giving guests sack lunches to take home.
“Our serving groups are making up the lunches, as usual,” Stover told The Herald-Palladium in an email. “Some are coming into the kitchen to do that – some not. We are already seeing our guest numbers go up a little. I expect that trend to continue, withs schools out and people being laid off.
Dollar General is implementing plans to help elderly customers get valuable supplies needed during the coronavirus outbreak.
The retail chain is dedicating the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as closing one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.
The new senior shopping hour policy is effective as of Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dollar General is implementing the policy to provide at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of the day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
Among the locations taking part in the shopping policy includes Baroda, Benton Harbor, Berrien Springs, Bridgman, St. Joseph and Stevensville.
Public services
Van Buren County Courts are now closed to the public through April 5. Pending further updates, normal court operations are expected resume at 8:30 a.m. on April 6.
While the county’s buildings will be closed, the court will be available to address matters as described in Van Buren County’s emergency operations plan, which can be found at www.vbco.org/courts.asp.
All Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren locations are open for appointments only.
The Benton Harbor, Dowagiac and Paw Paw service centers remain open, but as of today, they will be limiting the number of visitors to the offices at any given time.
To schedule an appointment with Michigan Works, visit www.miworks.org or call 269-927-1799.
Until further notice, Michigan Works service center workshops, job fairs and large group activities are postponed.
Many elected school boards and city commissions are also limiting public meetings, such as Berrien Springs schools, which noted Tuesday that its March 26 school board has been canceled.
Anyone planning to attend any upcoming event of that nature should check first on the status of the meeting.