BENTON TOWNSHIP — The 2023 Cloverleaf Spelling Competition was postponed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.
It has been rescheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center and will last until a winner is decided. The spellers are coming from 14 schools in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. The top prize being paid admission to the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C., this spring.
The event is sponsored by Berrien RESA, The Herald-Palladium, AEP and Lake Michigan College. Co-sponsors include Honor Credit Union, Pizza Hut of Southwest Michigan, the Sugarman family, Encyclopedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster and Hexco Academic.