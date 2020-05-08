A coalition of Berrien County organizations representing health care, government and economic development are joining forces to assist companies in a restart of the local economy.
The coalition group released a proposed framework Thursday that’s being referred to as Berrien ReOpens, which showcases best practices to help companies return to business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group consists of leaders from the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County, Kinexus Group, Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber and Cornerstone Alliance.
“It is important for businesses and workplaces to reopen in a manner that maintains the health and safety of our community,” said Nicki Britten, a health officer for the Berrien County Health Department. “We continue to monitor data and will be able to identify if we need to adjust course.”
Britten said adherence to the health practices outlined in the plan will provide the best chance of maintaining the flattening of the curve.
The framework has several components, including businesses creating a preparedness and success plan, a workplace coordinator, establishing responsibilities for supervisors and employees, and implementing workplace preventative measures.
Since the coronavirus hit the region in March, Kinexus Group President and CEO Todd Gustafson said the economic damage has been enormous.
“We are seeing unemployment numbers that we have not seen since the Great Depression,” Gustafson said.
It’s estimated that the real unemployment numbers in Berrien County are in the 14 to 18 percent range.
Gustafson said key job sectors have been hit hard.
Among the 71,000 people employed in the county, nearly 19,000 are in the six most vulnerable sectors – manufacturing, retail, restaurants and bars, transportation, entertainment, and personal services. In some of these sectors, 40 to 50 percent of workers are out of work.
Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber President Arthur Havlicek said gaining confidence with consumers will be the key to successfully reopening the economy.
“Nearly three-quarters of our economy is driven by consumer spending, which is exactly why we need to highlight best practices for area businesses,” Havlicek said.
The chamber has promoted small businesses with a social media campaign called “Buy Local Berrien!” Created at the beginning of the outbreak, the group has grown to more than 8,000 members.
Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland said the area’s strengths in quality of life and tourism will aid in a quicker economic recovery.
“This plan addresses both the supply side of the equation by getting our workplaces ready, and the demand side of health and safety,” Cleveland said. “A community such as ours is positioned for future growth, and the steps taken over the last two months show our community’s proactive approach to helping local businesses in a time of need.”
Cleveland said all the organizations have been in regular communication since March 13. However, the group came together on a conference call on Monday to discuss how to create a plan of action for businesses looking to reopen.
“There’s information everywhere. We’ve all been very cognizant of it,” Cleveland said. “That was the whole point in trying to deliver a concise message. You don’t want people going to everyone’s different website. All of us want the same things. So we chose to speak from the same voice.”
Being prepared
The Berrien ReOpens plan is based on three lines of defense – limiting the number of people together at a time, sanitizing all areas, and requiring the appropriate personal protection equipment.
Under the plan, companies are recommended to have a plan of action before starting operations.
With the exception of health care workers, first responders and front-line staffers, most workers are considered at low- to medium-risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
The Berrien ReOpens plan also advises that each workplace have a coordinator or a task force in place to stay up to date on federal, state and local guidance, and to incorporate any changes.
“Everyone on the team is part of the plan and the responsibilities of having a safe workspace,” the plan states. “All managers, supervisors and employees are part of the effort to minimize the risk of the virus.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Health and Safety Administration set several guidelines that were highlighted in the plan.
The safety measures include:
- Frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If it is unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover all coughs and sneezes appropriately.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- While there is a community spread of COVID-19, maintain appropriate social distance of 6 feet.
- Team members should also report any symptoms – dry cough, fever and shortness of breath – they are feeling and keep workplace housekeeping and social distancing at all times.
Preventative measures
The Berrien ReOpens plan has put several best practices and measures in place to ensure the health and safety of workers, customers, visitors and the general public.
Several items are suggested under the following categories:
- Minimize exposure from co-workers by educating employees on protective behaviors, and sharing CDC information and providing the proper items.
- Practice social distancing, limiting in-person meetings and promoting remote work.
- Restricting team members who display symptoms of COVID-19.
- Encouraging sick employees to stay home.
- Actively encouraging employees to stay home if they have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of the virus.
- Employers will have a communications plan in place and work with the Berrien County Health Department and ensure record keeping.
- Perform increased routine cleaning and disinfection.
- Limit travel.
- Encourage remote work by employees who are at a higher risk.
- Limit visits from vendors and partners in person.
The Berrien ReOpens partnership will provide regular updates as information and conditions on the ground change. The Berrien ReOpen Plan is available at www.BerrienReopens.org.