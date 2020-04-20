ST. JOSEPH — About 20 years ago, Coleen King created her business before she ever realized she had.
As president and founder of King Media, a full-service marketing, advertising, public relations and digital media agency, King and her team serve clients across the country.
King’s career in marketing, advertising and public relations has spanned more than three decades, commencing at the national rep firm Avery Knodel in Chicago as media buyer, then continuing as a regional sales manager for Lansing’s NBC and CBS affiliates.
Recently, King, who has many current and historical ties to Southwest Michigan, was honored with a 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award by the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences.
Each year, the college’s Alumni Board recognizes the outstanding alumni and faculty for their achievements, service to the community and enduring impact on students.
Only 223 individuals out of more than 56,000 of the Communication Arts and Sciences alumni have received this award since its inception 48 years ago.
King, of Lansing, sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Tony Wittkowski to discuss her career and affiliation with Southwest Michigan.
How did you get started in this industry?
I had a high school teacher who told me what I should be in life. I wasn’t a person that just wanted to be a homemaker. I wanted more, I wanted a career and she told me what she thought as my strengths and pointed me in the right direction.
I went to Michigan State University, followed the program that she recommended and I’ve loved every minute of my career. I’m so fortunate and it’s been a great ride.
Speaking of MSU, I understand you were recently honored by your alma mater. What does that mean to you?
Oh my gosh, that has such significance to me. It represents the culmination of my professional journey. It’s been more than three decades. It’s been a lot of work, sacrifice for both me and my family. Having the skills that I learned at Michigan State University has been one of the best things I ever did for myself.
What encouraged you to start your own business?
That was not something I ever planned. It just happened. I started my career in Chicago as a national media buyer for television radio. I came back to East Lansing and married my husband, Chris King. I was working for a local TV station when I went out and bought a luxury sports car. Then I quit my job on Monday. My husband’s friends all said, “So, Coleen just bought that car?” And my husband goes, “yeah.” They said, “And she just quit her job?” And he said, “Yes, she did.” They asked, “Aren’t you worried?” And Chris says, “I never worry about Coleen.”
What happened is one by one, all my clients called me and I had a company being born but I didn’t recognize that yet. I didn’t know what my next step was going to be. I met with clients to help in the interim. They asked whether I was going to send them an invoice and I said I didn’t have a company. But they said I did and asked who they should make the check out to.
With no thought, I said King Media. Little did I know that I had a company being born. It was 21 years in January and I’m so proud, not just of myself, but the amazing teammates I have.
How many offices does King Media have now?
I opened the East Lansing office in January of 2000. I opened another office at the encouragement of the clients down in South Bend. Five years ago, we opened the St. Joseph office. My husband and I have owned a home there (in Sawyer) for over 30 years. My family’s been there for over 100 years in Harbert.
Most recently, we added a third office in West Michigan. But my heart does lie in Southwest Michigan and it always will.
So, what are some of your ties to Southwest Michigan?
My great-great uncle was a trial attorney in Chicago. He was very much a visionary. Back then, lakefront property was looked at as useless land because you couldn’t grow anything on it. All the rich soils were inland. Nobody knew what to do with it. He did a lot of things that were very much out of the norm by buying a lot of that type of property.
When we were both starting out in our careers and were newly married, my husband knew how much I loved that area. He went on to build me a very, very small house in Sawyer and we now have our third house there. And that will be the house we live in full-time when we retire. Right now we live there probably 60-65 percent of the time.
What’s it been like for you and your business since the pandemic made its way to Michigan?
We are swamped. I’ve hired another person and I’ll be hiring an additional person as well. I hate to say how fortunate we’ve been because this is a tragic time for so many people. But there’s still lots of opportunity out there. The companies that will do the best, are the ones who understand the value of messaging and communication with their customers.
Where do you see King Media heading in the next few years?
Our future is very, very bright. But what makes it bright and makes me excited about getting up every day are the people who we serve. I love to work with these folks and build true, lasting relationships. We plan to continue doing good work, grow business and continue to draw people to our region in Southwest Michigan.