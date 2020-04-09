BANGOR — A 35-year-old Coloma man faces several criminal charges after police say he tried to elude police on Tuesday afternoon in Arlington Township.
Among the charges is the violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that Michigan residents stay at home to curb coronavirus-related illnesses and deaths. His other criminal charges include two counts of resisting and obstructing police, and felony possession of a fire arm and ammunition, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
The man’s arrest after police were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. to a home in the 56000 block of M-43 Highway in Arlington Township. They did so after dispatchers reported that a woman had called asking for help for an “unknown circumstance,” according to the release.
When deputies arrived they saw the suspect running away from the residence. The man complied when being ordered to stop, but it appeared that he had hid something before returning to the deputies. When deputies asked what he had hidden, he broke away from officers and again fled on foot, police said.
Deputies pursued the suspect by setting up a perimeter and calling for a K9 officer to track him. The man was found about a mile away hiding under construction equipment.
Deputies also went to the site where they thought the suspect had hidden something and found a bolt-action .410 shotgun in a clump of bushes. Police said the suspect was questioned about the firearm and admitted to having it and hiding it in the bushes. His reasoning, however, for having the gun was “uncertain,” according to the release.