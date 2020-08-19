Migrant workers are essential to agriculture and the general economy in Southwest Michigan, said the Rev. Sid Mohn, director of Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
That’s why he said understanding the problems migrant workers and their families face in America is important. His organization is hosting a community discussion on Valeria Luiselli’s book, “Tell Me How It Ends,” at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. People can join the Zoom discussion at https://bit.ly/3iTxfSC. More information can be found on the Facebook page: Interfaith Action – SW Michigan Peace & Justice Collaborative.
Mohn said that Luiselli interviewed unaccompanied Mexican and Central American children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and asked them 40 questions about their hopes and dreams.
“The questions also focus on the dangers faced by the children during their travels to the U.S.,” he said.
The book is available through local libraries.
Mohn said that agriculture is the second largest industry in Michigan, with Van Buren County having the third highest number of migrant workers, an estimated 12,000, in the state. Berrien County typically has the fourth highest number of migrant workers – about 6,000.
In addition, he said many migrant families have settled permanently in Southwest Michigan, adding to region’s rich diversity.
“The book gives us insight into our migrant neighbors and the dreams that continue to guide them,” he said.
The Rev. Jeffrey Dick, pastor of First Congregational UCC Church of South Haven, said in a news release that it’s important for people of faith to better understand the realities faced by immigrant communities.
“Building understanding and connections is core to who we are,” he said.
The book discussion will be led by Tatiana Reinoza, a resident of Stevensville and assistant professor of Latinx art in the Department of Art, Art History & Design at the University of Notre Dame.
Reinoza is a member of the Board of Directors of Interfaith Action and is active in the No Longer a Stranger Working Group of Interfaith Action, which addresses the intersection of faith and migration-justice.
Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan is a collaborative of 40 faith communities. It works to apply faith commitments to contemporary issues of peace and justice.