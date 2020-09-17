ST. JOSEPH — Community members are invited to join award-winning medical writer and editor Harriet Washington for an online discussion titled, “Building a Trustworthy Healthcare System: Notes from History, Ethics and Contemporary Crises.”
The event is scheduled for 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 24, and attendees can get information and register at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cgr. A valid email address is required, and participants will be emailed a link to access the online forum.
During her talk, Washington will discuss medical myths regarding race, systemic inequities, and the way the health care industry has had negative consequences for people of color.
She will also address health vulnerabilities of people of color triggered by racism and infectious disease biases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The talk will illustrate how we can change the health care system and influence policies that advocate fairness and aim to overcome structural racism,” Jessica Springer, senior marketing and communications specialist for Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a news release announcing the event.
Author of “Medical Apartheid,” Washington has taught at Harvard School of Public Health and University of Rochester. She also has served on the board for organizations such as the Journal of the National Medical Association and Young Women’s Christian Association.
Washington’s presentation is part of an education and awareness series titled, “Community Grand Rounds: Healing the Trauma of Racism,” which is a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Todman Family Foundation.