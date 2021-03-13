The Herald-Palladium asked local leaders about how they cared for their mental health during the pandemic.
“Often as mental health providers, there are a lot of assumptions that we magically don’t have mental health struggles just because we help other people work through them. As a provider, as a parent, as a business owner, it has been stressful. Because of the work I do, I’ve been busier during the pandemic than I was before. But also just having to hold the pain of a lot of my clients. People are struggling, and I just have to be very purposeful in my own mental health care and self care. And make sure that I’m making time for myself and for my family, and being honest about where I am, instead of smiling and pretending that all is well.”
– Dr. Bernice Patterson, clinic supervisor at the Center for Better Health in Benton Harbor
“Keeping in touch with family, friends, and colleagues has been a lifeline during the pandemic. I generally prefer to connect in-person but seeing familiar faces on-screen is the next best thing.”
– Trevor Kubatzke, president of Lake Michigan College
“I know from talking to friends and staff that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health of people with few exceptions. And some more severe than others. Adapting our personal and professional lives during a period of great instability has been challenging for all of us. Understanding the importance of maintaining an unwavering faith that we will prevail while confronting the brutal facts has, without a doubt, reinforced my resilience. An optimist at heart, I’ve still found myself grinding through the days of a smaller and narrower world. Drawing boundaries between work and home has been difficult but required. It has to be done with intent because it’s so easy to work nonstop, 24/7. Following a routine of outdoor hobbies, like hunting, running, and pursuing indoor interests, like reading, have all helped me navigate this season.”
– Todd Gustafson, president and CEO of Kinexus Group
“I have never been so keenly aware of my mental health. As the pandemic dragged on, it went beyond being able to just go outside or exercise to reboot. At my house, we checked in with each other, trying to know when to talk, when to give space and when to have a random dance party.”
– Lisa Cripps-Downey, president of the Berrien Community Foundation
“Over the last year, many of the natural remedies for improved mental health, such as socialization and recreation, were hindered by the pandemic. We know this had led to a dramatic increase in depression, anxiety, suicide and substance abuse, among other conditions. However, we also know that even amidst suffering and potential loss, there is good evidence to support an attitude of thankfulness which can help lower stress levels and improve mental health. During my personal battle with COVID-19 in April 2020, it opened my eyes to be more thoughtful about the time I have and who I want to spend it with.”
– Dr. Lowell Hamel, chief operating officer of Spectrum Health Lakeland