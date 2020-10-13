Work has begun to bring high speed internet service to some underserved areas in Berrien and Cass counties using more than $410,000 in state grant money, said Matthew Sams, chief of staff at Mercury Broadband in Kansas City, Mo.
He said subscriber access sites will begin going live the first quarter of 2021 using fixed wireless technology.
“Fixed-wireless delivers broadband services to consumers in fixed locations, such as a home or business, through the use of wireless technology,” he said via email. “Where most wireless infrastructure is designed for mobile users, Mercury uses Long Term Evolution Advanced (LTE-A) technologies to service these fixed locations with an always-on, unlimited broadband connection.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that $12.7 million in Connecting Michigan Communities grants were awarded to extend access to more than 10,900 households, businesses and community institutions.
“In today’s society, the fastest way to create an even playing field for all is access to high-speed internet,” said Whitmer in a news release. “These broadband internet projects, along with additional infrastructure initiatives we are undertaking, will provide underserved communities in Michigan with high-speed internet service. This critical service is no longer a luxury but is a necessity that allows every Michigander to get a quality education and compete in the global economy.”
Another $5.3 million in projects are expected to be announced later this month. An additional $14.3 million in grant funding is available for projects in 2021.
Mercury Wireless was awarded six of the 11 grants that span the state.
Sams said that Mercury Wireless, which is in the process of changing its name to Mercury Broadband, will pay 25 percent of the eligible costs to construct the network servicing each of the grant areas.
In the application for Berrien and Cass counties, Mercury Wireless said the project will provide broadband internet to 754 unserved households, 90 businesses and four community institutions. The institutions are Countryside Academy, Eau Claire Elementary School, Faith Victory Fellowship and Southwest Michigan Research.
The grant is needed to help fund extending service to rural areas. Work is expected to be completed by September 2023.
The houses and businesses that will be served include parts of Baroda, Benton Harbor, Berrien Center, Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Dowagiac, Eau Claire, Niles, St. Joseph and Watervliet. The plan is to extend existing coverage using a combination of fiber optic lines and microwave.
“Mercury deploys fiber to strategic locations and extends these technologies over the air using microwave backhaul,” he said. “This combination of a fiber-optic backbone which is then extended through the air wirelessly allows for high-capacity broadband connectivity in difficult to reach areas such as rural communities.”
Sams said his company will work with the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II initiative to leverage additional projects already planned in Berrien and Cass counties.
“These projects will serve to bridge the Michigan and Indiana networks together taking advantage of existing infrastructure and resources,” states the application.
The FCC defines high speed internet as 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The service Mercury Wireless says it will provide 100/20 service.
Sams said that three tiers will be available to customers – 10 Mbps, 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps. He said that the price for each tier will be announced once the system goes live.
Mercury Wireless currently provides wireless internet and phone services to underserved rural areas within northeast Kansas and northeast Indiana.
Sams said the company will open new offices in Michigan and will create dozens of new jobs with the expansion into the state.
Whitmer’s news release states that more than 1.2 million Michigan households don’t have permanent fixed broadband connections.
“Residents who lack access to broadband or cannot afford a home broadband connection are unable to participate in telehealth, virtual learning, telework, civic engagement, and many other activities those who are connected are able to use every day.”