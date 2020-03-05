NEW BUFFALO — A series of large concrete blocks will soon be placed along the swollen Galien River from the Whittaker Street Bridge to New Buffalo’s public beach to protect the roadway there from flooding.
The New Buffalo City Council voted 3-0 during a Feb. 28 special meeting to accept a bid from Ozinga Concrete’s New Buffalo operation and Burkholder Excavating involving 59 concrete blocks weighing 4,000 pounds (with built-in hooks) and measuring 2-feet by 2-feet by 6 feet.
The blocks cost $40 each, and delivery by Burkholder Excavating to the beach parking lot will cost an additional $1,200. Having Burkholder place the blocks along the shoreline increases the cost further by $1,800, for a total cost of $5,360.
The city of New Buffalo had requested that Abonmarche consultants solicit quotes for various options to protect the Whittaker Street roadway and associated utilities north of the bridge from high water levels causing erosion to the land between the river and the roadway.
Other bids submitted to protect the shoreline area past the Whttaker Street Bridge included: Tamis Barriers (plastic barriers 6-feet long and 42-inches high filled with water at a cost of $15,531); American Eagle Precast (concrete barriers 10- to 12-feet long and 32 inches high at a cost of $11,550 plus freight costs estimated at $1,800 to $2,600); Mack Industries (concrete barriers 10-feet long and 32-inches long at a cost of $11,200 plus freight costs estimated at $1,800 to $2,600).
The council discussed having a protective earthen berm built along the river from the bridge to the beach during its January regular meeting, but Mayor Lou O’Donnell IV said on Feb. 28 that design plans being formulated for the waterfront area include a seawall from the bridge to the breakwater, and a more permanent (and more expensive) berm would likely complicate getting that done as quickly as possible.
He added that another layer of blocks could be added if river waters exceed the single-layer height.
“At $40 apiece for these 4,000-pound blocks you just can’t beat it,” O’Donnell concluded.
The city council also voted 3-0 (Mark Robertson, Bob Spirito and O’Donnell were present) on Feb. 28 in favor of a site plan at the Ozinga facility, 825 S. Whittaker St., to allow construction and use of what Richards described as “a compressed natural gas facility for fueling Ozinga trucks and public use, along with an electric charging station.
An above-ground pump is planned for Ozinga’s South Whittaker Street truck entrance with substantial landscaping improvements.”