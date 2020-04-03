BRIDGMAN — Those living within 10 miles of Cook Nuclear Plant are used to hearing the warning siren tests the first Saturday of each month at 1 p.m.
But this Saturday the sirens will sound for a full three minutes instead of just one. The longer tests are done every April to confirm they will work for a longer period.
In the event of a real emergency, the 70 omni-directional electronic sirens would sound for three to five minutes and residents should tune to local radio or television stations for more information.
“The times we’re living in right now are a perfect example of why our annual Emergency Calendar and these siren tests are so important for our community,” said Cook spokesman Bill Downey in a news release. “It lets residents and visitors know there is a solid system in place that will alert and inform them about how to stay safe in an emergency.”
For more about siren testing, visit www.cookinfo.com or call 800-548-2555.
To note a problem with a siren near your home, call the Berrien County Emergency Management Office at 983-7111, Ext. 4915.