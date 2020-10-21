BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 has completed its refueling outage, which began Sept. 19, connecting to the transmission grid on Monday, according to a news release.
The outage lasted 30 days. In addition to refueling the reactor and performing regular maintenance and testing activities, other significant project work included upgrades to the main control room electrical distribution system, and inspections on the main generator that were required following a stator rewind project completed in the previous refueling outage in the spring of 2019. This particular outage was notably shorter than past outages, in part due to deliberate efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.