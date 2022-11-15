BRIDGMAN — Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was returned to service at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, two days after the unit automatically tripped due to high water in the unit’s No. 3 steam generator, according to a news release from Indiana Michigan Power. The trip occurred during power ascension following the unit’s recent refueling outage.
When the unit trip occurred, plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service and place the unit in a stable condition, I&M said. The trip was non-complicated, and electric service to customers was not impacted.