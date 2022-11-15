Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.