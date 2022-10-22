ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health South, in partnership with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, is providing community members the opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs next weekend.
Unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at disposal containers on the west side of Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital at 1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph, according to a news release from Corewell Health. Community members should enter the parking lot off of Morton Avenue, near the emergency department entrance.
Medications are accepted in their original container or sealed in zippered storage bags.
This free service is part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.
“Community members can do their part by turning in unneeded medications and removing them from potential harm; unused prescription drugs are a public safety issue, too often becoming a gateway to addiction,” said Michelle Brow, manager of quality improvement at Corewell Health South, in a news release. “By providing a safe, convenient, and confidential means of disposing of prescription drugs, we are ultimately making our community a safer place to live.”
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will oversee the collection site and ensure the drugs are disposed of in an appropriate manner. The DEA advises the public not to flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash because doing so poses potential safety and environmental health hazards.
During last year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2021, nearly 5,000 sites across the country collected 744,082 pounds of medications and medical supplies for disposal.
Additional collection sites are listed on berriencounty.org.