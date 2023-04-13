ST. JOSEPH — Effective Friday morning, masks will be optional at nearly all Corewell Health South facilities, marking a change since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan hospital system announced the move on Thursday. Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Corewell Health South, said effective vaccines and treatments for the disease made optional masking possible.
“We’re thrilled after three years of masking to make that transition," Hamel said in a Thursday news conference.
The policy goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. Masks will still be required at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities and transplant clinics.
The health care system has been monitoring hospital capacity, cases, testing, mortality rates and other factors throughout the pandemic. For the last year, Hamel said Corewell Health and other providers have been able to manage their caseload effectively. Last winter saw drastically fewer COVID-19 deaths than in years prior.
Patients who are immunocompromised should continue masking, he said, and Corewell Health South will respect patients' choices – whether they mask or not.
"I would expect that 80 or 90 percent of the population will say, 'What took you so long?' and probably 10 or 15 percent to say, 'Why are you in such a hurry?'" Hamel said. "And that's just kind of the way the environment is now related to COVID. But we believe we're doing the right thing at the right time."
Corewell Health has surveyed its employees on the decision, Hamel said, which is what he based his estimates for the general reaction to the policy change.
Numerous Michigan medical systems are following suit, a news release stated. Corewell Health and other systems were communicating about their decisions to require masking, Hamel said.
Should an increase of cases challenge Corewell Health's capacity or a new strain appear that's deadly, the hospital system may decide to require masking again.
"You have to watch the data a little longer to make sure this is going to be mostly manageable everywhere across the state of Michigan," he said. "So, that's why we would be more careful in making the decision not to mask."
The decision was not based on the COVID-19 national emergency ending on Monday, first declared March 13, 2020, Hamel said, as that largely relates to the federal government's dealings with Medicaid.
Hamel said he looked forward to being able to see faces at the hospital again.
"I am so looking forward to living in a health care world where smiles show," he said. "We know that that lessens pain. It improves hope. It decreases depression and improves the immune response. We are in a relationship business, and smiles are an important part of relationships."