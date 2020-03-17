The following places/programs are closed and/or canceled in an effort to help slow the spread of the corona virus:
The YMCA of Greater Michiana, now through March 31. All Y programs, workshops, events, and preschool classes have been suspended. It will continue to offer K-5 Emergency Closing Care. For more information, visit www.ymcagm.org/Coronavirus.
Honor Credit Union, open by drive-thru only, lobbies accessible by appointment for special circumstances, call 800-442-2800 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. ATM and online banking still available.
St. Joseph Township Hall, now through March 31. Some services are still available, as employees will report to work. There will be a drop box to the left of the front entrance for payments or other correspondence. Call 429-7703 or visit sjct.org for details.
Coloma City Hall, now until further notice. Staff will still handle inquires and other township business. For questions, call 468-7212.
Hartford City Hall, now until further notice. All customer service for City Hall will be handled via telephone or email or by appointment far in advance. Many forms and transactions can be completed by going online at www.cityofhartfordmi.org.
Hagar Township Hall, now until further notice. Staff will still handle inquiries and other township business. For questions, call 849-0455.
All Van Buren District Library locations. Most materials can be renewed online at VBDL.org. Most materials can be renewed online, and other online services are available.
The St. Joseph / Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, now through the end of March. A “drive-thru/pick up your holds” plan is being formulated. Call 983-7167 or visit the library on Facebook.
Bridgman Library, through April 6. Checked out materials should be kept at home, due dates will be extended and overdue fines will be waived. All library programs have been cancelled during this time. For more information go to www.bridgmanlibrary.com.
The BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass event in St. Joseph, has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. Tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date and ticket sales will resume in late summer. For more information, visit stjoetoday.com.
Region IV Area Agency on Aging and the Campus for Creative Aging in St. Joseph. All classes and public events are cancelled or postponed until after April 30. Essential services for seniors will continue at the Area Agency on Aging.
Krasl Art Center, St. Joseph, closed through April 3. Receive updates via Facebook and website.
The Box Factory for the Arts, St. Joseph, closed until at least April 1. Plans to resume gallery operations as soon as St. Joseph Public Schools return to operation.
Indiana Michigan Power will temporarily suspend all disconnections for non-payment. Michigan customers, call 800-311-6424. Indiana customers, call 800-311-4634.
Creative Therapy School of Massage in St. Joseph has canceled all massage appointments this week and next. Students there will at some point need to make up those hours of massages to get certified as massage therapists by the state.
Cass County Parks Department has canceled the Spring Egg-stravaganza event, which was originally scheduled for April 4 at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park. In addition, The Star Party and celebration of the International Dark-Sky designation of Lawless Park, originally scheduled for April 24-26 has been postponed to a date that will be announced later.