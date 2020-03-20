ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County Board Chairman Mac Elliott said that for now, the weekly board meetings will be held as usual at the Berrien County Administration Center in St. Joseph, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that could change at any time, he told commissioners Thursday morning.
On March 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state. Since then, she has signed 12 more executive orders.
“This is so dynamic, as you know,” Elliott said.
County Administrator Bill Wolf said that late Wednesday night, the state Supreme Court ordered that in the court system, no more than 10 people can be in a confined space at the same time. He said that only applies to courts – for now.
“That’s the canary in the coal mine for what else might happen,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the governor didn’t say, ‘No more meetings larger than 10.’”
Elliott said that because of the order, a jury trial in Niles was canceled Thursday.
Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday allowing public bodies to conduct their meetings electronically through April 15 if they follow certain rules, such as allowing for two-way conversation so citizens can have input.
But Elliott said it would be difficult to follow all of the demands in the order.
Wolf said he hopes to have a plan to Elliott by Wednesday outlining how the county board can meet using technology, in case the governor orders that there can’t be more than 10 people in a confined space.
At Thursday’s meeting, hand sanitizer was made available to everyone present and the chairs for the audience were spaced six feet apart.
In addition, Wolf told commissioners that when they talk about what the county is doing about COVID-19, they need to exclude the courts and the sheriff’s office from those discussions.
He said the courts get their instructions from the state Supreme Court and the sheriff’s office is guided, in part, by the state Department of Corrections.
“Obviously, with what’s going on right now, we absolutely have to listen to the health department,” he said. “... They are running the show on this pandemic.”
Wolf said that if the courts decide to temporarily stop doing business, they wouldn’t be able to close the entire courthouse in St. Joseph because other offices are there, including the prosecutor and clerk offices. He said the county owns the building. County Clerk Sharon Tyler said that so far, more than 51 county clerks have closed their offices to the public, but are still doing business. Some are requiring appointments. She said others are offering curbside services.
Wolf said that if the county decides to do something, the next logical step will be to close the buildings to the public and do business electronically, through the mail and by using drop boxes.
Report on roads
County commissioners also heard a report on roads from Jason Latham, managing director of the county’s road department.
Latham said that since he took the job in January 2018, the percentage of county roads that are rated in poor condition went from 74 percent down to 54 percent. If everything goes as predicted, he said only 16 percent of the county’s roads will be rated as in poor condition in 2029.
He said one glitch is that the county may not receive as much money from the Michigan Transportation Fund as expected because people aren’t driving as much due to COVID-19. A portion of the gasoline tax the state collects goes toward county roads.
“That means projects might get cut,” he said
He said that two years in a row, road projects have been carried over from the previous year because they didn’t get done.
Last year, Napier Avenue was supposed to have work done from the St. Joseph River to Colfax Avenue. He said that project is slated to be done this year, along with work on Napier Avenue from Colfax Avenue to Union Avenue. The project includes the road receiving a 2-inch overlay, along with drainage and shoulder work.
Other projects for this year include improvement of the Red Arrow Highway and Union Pier intersection in Chikaming Township, and the repaving of Marquette Woods Road from Cleveland Avenue to Roosevelt Road in Lincoln Township.