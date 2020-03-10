ST. JOSEPH — Emotions ran high and tensions spilled out into the courthouse parking lot Monday after two brothers were sentenced to prison for the shooting death of a Benton Harbor man last July.
Members of both families packed the courtroom in Berrien County Trial Court as Dennis Holbrook Jr., 24, and Eric Holbrook, 22, were sentenced to 11 1/2 to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Arsenio Jordan, 29. Each will also serve a consecutive term of two years for felony firearms and a lesser concurrent term for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Family members on both sides donned T-shirts, some honoring Jordan with words and pictures and others bearing the phrase “Free my guys.” Leaving the courtroom after the sentencing hearing, family members exchanged words and voices were raised. Several court security officers and sheriff’s deputies followed the large crowd out into the parking lot, where physical tussles began. Extra police were called, and officers managed to get everyone to their cars without further incident.
The brothers originally were charged with first-degree felony murder and would have faced life in prison without parole if convicted. Both pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in January. Under a deal reached between their lawyers and Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal, their minimum sentence for that charge was to be no more and no less than 11 1/2 years.
The brothers, each armed with a pistol, last July 31 went to a house on Superior Street in Benton Harbor where Jordan and several other people were outside on a porch. Witnesses who testified at previous hearings told Judge Gordon Hosbein that the brothers went to the house along with their mother, Felecia Lee, and an altercation broke out over money supposedly owed to the mother. Witnesses said Jordan and both Holbrook brothers had guns, and during the altercation shots were fired. Dennis Holbrook was shot and injured, while Jordan was fatally shot.
Maveal; Kaitlin Locke and Paul Jancha Jr., lawyers for Eric Holbrook; and Jason Engram, lawyer for Dennis Holbrook, said they spent many hours ironing out a plea deal.
“This plea agreement was reached in the interest of justice,” Maveal told Judge Hosbein at sentencing Monday.
“This is a no-win situation. It’s a tragedy for all involved,” Locke told the judge. “Eric acted in defense of others. He was trying to calm down the situation. Eric did not go to that house expecting this. He’s not a cold-blooded murderer. He made this decision to take responsibility for his actions. He is a father, brother and son.”
When offered a chance to speak on his own behalf, Eric Holbrook told Hosbein, “I don’t know what to say.” Hosbein replied that “I’m sorry” would have been a good start.
“You should be sorry for taking someone’s life. This is not the wild west. This is a community. This is terrible and nobody wins here,” Hosbein said. “You got a great deal. I hope you don’t waste it, and I hope you come out of prison a better person. I will not get in the way of the deal.”
A family member who wished to speak prior to the sentencing of Dennis Holbrook approached the podium, said, “He killed my son,” then, in a raised voice, uttered several unintelligible words before turning to leave.
Maveal told the judge that he has no reason to believe Arsenio Jordan was up to no good that day.
“He was defending his family. The defendant shouldn’t have been there carrying a weapon,” Maveal said.
Engram agreed, saying his client understands that due to a prior conviction and being on parole, he knew he is not allowed to carry a gun.
“He didn’t wake up that morning intending to kill anyone. He thinks a lot about ‘What if’ ... and that’s going to follow him the rest of his life,” Engram told the judge.
Dennis Holbrook also addressed the court.
“I apologize. I wish I could change it, but I can’t,” he said.
Judge Hosbein thanked him for apologizing but said, “Nothing you did or said can take back what you did. Nobody wins.
Felecia Lee was originally charged with first-degree murder along with her sons, but at an earlier hearing, Hosbein did not find probable cause to bind her over on the murder charge and it was dismissed. She has since pleaded guilty to harboring a felon, Eric Holbrook. Maveal has filed a motion to reinstate the murder charge against her. A decision on that motion is expected sometime this week.