COVERT — Two of Van Buren County’s smaller school districts will begin the school year Aug. 31 by offering both in-person and online instruction.
Covert and Bangor public school district officials said they made the decision to do so after surveying parents and determining the best way to teach students, while also controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Unlike some larger school districts in Michigan opting for virtual instruction this fall during the pandemic, Covert plans to open its school doors for in-person classes for younger grades, while older students will learn online at home. Covert is a class D district.
“Students in grades Pre-K through 9 will return for in-person learning,” District Superintendent Yolanda Brunt explained. “Grades 10, 11, and 12 will be virtual.”
Parents who worry about a possible uptick in coronavirus cases when their children return to school will be accommodated, Brunt assured.
“Although we are bringing students back pre-K through 9th-grade, parents of those students do have the option to do virtual learning instead,” she said.
Bangor is also offering a variety of learning plans for students and parents. The class C school district plans to offer two enrollment options.
The first one is being referred to as a “hybrid model” in which students will attend school two days per week and three days online.
In an effort to limit the number of students in school buildings, the district is separating students into two groups, designated as “red” and “white,” according to the district’s return-to-school plan.
At South Walnut Elementary School for instance, students in the red group will attend class on Monday and Tuesday, while the white group will be in class on Thursday and Friday. Middle and high school students in the red and white groups will follow the same schedule.
As the fall months unfold, district leaders will monitor how the combination in-person/remote learning plan is working.
“The hybrid model will be re-evaluated at the end of the first marking period,” the return-to-learning plan stated.
For parents uneasy about their children being in the classroom, the district is offering a second option – 100-percent online virtual learning. However, families who choose that option will have to do so for at least one semester.