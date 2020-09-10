ST. JOSEPH — A Covert man has been bound over for trial in connection with the death of a motorcyclist July 19 on I-94 near Stevensville.
Marco Rodriguez, 26, was bound over for trial Tuesday by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing the death of Mario Estrada, 33, of Chicago.
According to police and court records, Estrada was traveling west on I-94 at about 1 a.m. July 19 when a car driven by an allegedly intoxicated Rodriguez slammed into the back of his motorcycle, killing him.
Police said at the time they thought alcohol was involved.
Berrien Assistant Public Defender Jeffery Kaplan said his client was bound over following a preliminary hearing earlier this week.
A trial has been set for the week of Feb. 8, 2021.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O’Malley-Septoski said if convicted as charged, Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He has been released from the Berrien County jail on bond.
The crash was investigated by Michigan State Police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Lincoln Township and Baroda-Lake Township police.