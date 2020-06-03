COVERT — Covert High School will honor their 21 graduating seniors with a “Drive Thru” graduation ceremony and parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Linda Perez is valedictorian, and Leslie Aguayo is salutatorian.
Perez, daughter of Elvira and Juan Perez of Covert, plans to attend Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Aguayo, daughter of Marta Murillo and Ismael Aguayo of Covert, plans to attend Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.
Members of the 2020 graduating class include: Leslie Aguayo, Maria Ayala-Alcauter, Tristan Antio, Antonio Baustista Jr., Dirk Brunt, Mirka Castillo-Gomez, Nathan Clouse, Michael Darling Jr., Fernando Enriquez, Amore’ Frost, Jeanette Gallegos.
Teresa Hatch, Lucero Hernandez, Jesse Hernandez, Michael Jones, Cristian Lara Rivera, Sal Morales, Linda Perez, Hailey Widner, Carl Wilson, Kassandra Zamora.