ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph’s city manager, city attorney and one commissioner are in self-imposed quarantine as a precaution due to recent travel or contact with a potential COVID-19 patient, Mayor Mike Garey said at Monday night’s City Commission meeting.
The announcement came before Garey and Public Works Director Tom McDonald outlined changes in city operations to confront the spreading the coronavirus. Among changes is the immediate closure of city offices to the public.
“Our goal is to provide essential services … albeit in a different way,” McDonald told commissioners and audience members.
The different way is for people to contact city offices via email, mail, fax, internet and phones. Payments can be placed in the drop box at City Hall’s Broad Street entrance. Appointments can be scheduled as necessary and appropriate.
The changes are in effect through April 3, but that could be delayed if the public health situation remains dire.
Commissioners and the 20 audience members sat in proper social distance from each other, as recommended by public health experts.
In addition, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton briefed commissioners on actions Congress is taking to head off the virus and ease the financial pain for workers and businesses.
Economic relief legislation passed the House on Saturday and awaits Senate action.
“This is to protect workers,” Upton told commissioners. “This is not a bailout.”
The House is in recess, but Upton said members are prepared to be called back at a moment’s notice.
City Manager John Hodgson, City Attorney Laurie Schmidt and Commissioner Peggy Getty were unable to attend the meeting.
Terse agendas will be the case in the coming weeks, Garey said. He wants meetings to be kept to the bare essentials as a way to reduce possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Furthermore, he said, municipal officials have been asking state officials for leniency regarding Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Health officials are urging Americans to avoid public gatherings, and elected bodies may need to video-stream their meetings.
Among the measures announced Monday night:
- Walk-in pickup and drop-off of drinking water lead and copper testing is suspended. People with unused kits should keep them unused.
- Non-essential meetings are canceled or moved to other formats.
- Public safety officers will reduce the amount of face-to-face contact with the public, though emergency services will provided as usual.
- COVID-19 is not a threat to the water supply, but the filtration plant will adjust shifts to reduce exposure to workers.
- Routine rental inspections are on hold.
- Parking rules will be adjusted to allow restaurants to offer more take-out meals.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the city manager, city attorney and a city commissioner had flu-like symptoms. Instead, they were absent from the meeting as a precaution due to recent travel or contact with other potential COVID-19 patients.