Berrien County is back over 100 active COVID-19 cases after adding 16 new cases Wednesday.
The 16 new cases came with an additional three recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Michigan reported the largest single-day COVID-19 case tally in two months on Wednesday, with 891 new cases and four deaths.
Berrien County has had a total of 875 cases, 710 recoveries and 60 deaths.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll has been at 60 since June 18.
Health officials have said that deaths will lag behind spikes in new cases, as diagnosis comes before hospitalization and hospitalization usually comes before death.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, one more than last Wednesday.
Chalet of Niles – Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has added a new resident case and a new staff member case since Sunday, according to the state’s long-term care facility data.
The Cass County Medical Care Facility has added one resident case and seven staff cases since Sunday.
Van Buren and Cass county’s COVID-19 case totals also continue to increase.
Cass County reported 11 new cases Wednesday. The county has gained about 32 cases in the last week.
Van Buren County has gained about 25 new cases since last Wednesday.
Cass County has had a total of 191 cases and six deaths, while Van Buren has had 254 cases and eight deaths.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will update its number of recovered individuals on Friday.