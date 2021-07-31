The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County this week nearly doubled from last week.
While the county is still in the moderate transmission range, and doesn’t yet need to return to wearing masks indoors per a new Centers for Disease Control guidance, it’s still trending in the wrong direction.
Berrien County recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s up from 27 last week, 20 the week before and 15 the week before that.
The county also recorded eight new deaths this week, and 17 recoveries.
That brings Berrien County to about 121 active COVID-19 cases. The county was at 93 active cases last Thursday and 82 active cases the Thursday before.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland remain steady. This week, the hospital had an average of about three COVID-positive patients a day who were admitted. Last week, the average was four patients a day, and the week before, seven patients a day.
Berrien County is at about a 5.2 percent positivity rate, according to state data. The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Substantial transmission begins at about 8 percent positivity.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 14,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,654 presumed cases, 282 confirmed deaths, 20 presumed deaths and 13,687 recoveries.
Vaccine update
Berrien County hit 50 percent of residents 12 and up fully vaccinated this week. The exact tally was 50.1 percent, as of Thursday, according to state data.
About 54 percent of residents have at least one dose.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 53.5 percent with at least one dose and 49.7 percent fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,001 doses this week. The previous week the county administered 952 doses.
As of Thursday, 131,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 60,828 of those being second doses.
Van Buren, Cass
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County more than doubled this week, while case rates remained fairly steady in Cass County.
Van Buren County recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this week. Last week, the county recorded 20 new cases.
Cass County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Last week, it recorded 20 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,763 COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,861 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 56.8 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 52.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 56.2 percent with one dose and 52.4 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at about 37.8 percent of residents with at least one dose and 34.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 37.6 percent with one dose and 34.6 percent fully vaccinated.
A fair shot
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines next week at the Cass County Fair.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and over that would like to get one Monday to Saturday in the commercial building.
They’ll be administered on a walk-in basis from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Adults 18 years of age and older will get a $50 VISA gift card after either vaccination. Youth 12 to 17 years of age will get a $25 VISA gift card after a Pfizer vaccination. There are a limited number of gift cards available and cannot be guaranteed for every participant, according to the VBCDHD.
First and second dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Gift cards can be used at the fair for event admission, entertainment/carnival tickets or wristbands and a variety of food vendors at the fair.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and other VBVDHD services, visit https://vbcassdhd.org/. For more information on the Cass County Fair, visit www.mycasscountyfair.com/.