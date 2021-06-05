The number of new COVID-19 cases this week in Berrien County dropped to levels that haven’t been seen since last summer.
The county recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases this week, down from 86 cases last week and 126 cases the week before. The county hadn’t recorded fewer than 50 new cases in a week since early July 2020.
With the incredible drop in new cases has also come a steady number of recoveries and fewer deaths.
Berrien County recorded 268 recoveries this week and no new deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 446 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 675 last Friday and 852 the Friday before that.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland continue to trend downward as well.
The hospital averaged about 12 COVID-positive patients a day this week. That’s down from an average of 16 a day last week and 19 per day the week before.
Michigan did not update its COVID-19 vaccine data before press time Friday.
Berrien County was nearing 50 percent of residents (12 and up) with at least one dose mid-week.
To explore the most up to date vaccine data, by county, visit michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine and click on “Access state’s vaccine data.”
Van Buren, Cass counties
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties continued their descent this week.
Van Buren County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county recorded 58 new cases last week and 48 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county recorded 22 new cases last week and 40 new cases the week before.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 6,637 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,774 cases and 71 deaths.