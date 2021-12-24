Although down from their peak of 84 hospitalized COVID-19 cases, Spectrum Health Lakeland is still above normal capacity.
Berrien County’s seven-day average for new cases from Dec. 14-20 was about 580 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 540 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 660 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 19th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 25.5 percent on Wednesday. Last week, it was 24.5 percent.
No people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Dec. 14-20, marking 16 total deaths in December.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland has risen from last week.
There were about 71 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s up from the average a day for the last three weeks: 69, 63 and 61, respectively.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered fell from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,329 doses this week, between last Thursday and this Wednesday, down from 2,101 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,161 doses were given.
As of Wednesday, 154,344 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 70,137 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 58.5 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 52.7 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 58.3 percent with at least one dose and 52.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 482 new COVID-19 cases this week and three new deaths. The county had recorded 391 new cases last week and 587 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. The county had recorded 279 new cases last week and 294 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up from 22.2 percent last week to 26.9 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was down from 26.8 percent from last week to 25.4 percent this week.
As of Wednesday, Van Buren County was at 62.8 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 57.3 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 62.4 percent with one dose and 57 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Cass County was at 41.6 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.8 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 41.4 percent with one dose and 36.7 percent fully vaccinated.