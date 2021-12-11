New COVID-19 cases are reaching last year’s highs, as health officials report full hospitals across the state and in Berrien County.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Dec. 2-8 was about 660 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 424 new cases per 100,000 residents. The week prior, it was at 439 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 17th week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 26.4 percent on Wednesday. Last week, it was 25 percent.
“Our positivity rate has never been as high as it is now,” said Rex Cabaltica, medical director of the Berrien County Health Department, in a joint Facebook Live event with Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel on Wednesday.
However, no people died from COVID-19 in Berrien, from Dec. 2-8.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland has also increased from last week.
“We are busting at the seams,” Hamel said. “We have folks in hallways.”
Hamel said there’s no end in sight. Although the number of those hospitalized is similar to the same time period as last year’s, the positivity rate has doubled compared to last year.
There were about 64 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s up from the average a day for the last three weeks: 61, 51 and 45, respectively.
“Fatigue is at an all-time high,” Hamel said in reference to staff burnout.
Cabaltica said the omicron variant has not yet been identified in Berrien County as of Wednesday, but he expects it will be soon. The variant seems to be more contagious – but less severe. However, it is still very early to tell.
Hamel said omicron is spreading faster than the delta variant did and projected it will contribute to a fifth surge.
Both health officials acknowledged community members’ exhaustion with COVID-19 measures.
“We are as full as we possibly can be across all of Michigan’s hospitals, and we have a fifth surge coming,” Hamel said.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered fell from last week to this week, according to state data.
“If you are unvaccinated, you are six times more likely to get sick, you’re 10 times more likely to go to the hospital and you’re 10 times more likely to die,” Hamel said. “Now that is just a fact that we have seen in review after review of the data.”
Those numbers aren’t age adjusted, Hamel said. For those older with pre-existing conditions like diabetes or hypertension, being unvaccinated makes one 40 or 50 times more likely to be hospitalized.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 1,161 doses this week, between last Friday and this Thursday, down from 1,801 doses the week prior. The week before that, 1,255 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 152,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 69,246 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 57.7 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 52.1 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 57.3 percent with at least one dose and 51.6 percent fully vaccinated.
Additionally, with flu season approaching, Berrien health officials encouraged people to get the flu vaccine. Cabaltica said individuals can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 587 new COVID-19 cases this week and three new deaths. The county had recorded 393 new cases last week and 486 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 294 new COVID-19 cases this week and two new deaths. The county had recorded 206 new cases last week and 238 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up from 26.7 percent last week to 29.7 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity fell from 32.7 percent from last week to 26.7 percent this week.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County was at 61.6 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 56.3 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 61.2 percent with one dose and 55.8 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Cass County was at 40.9 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 36.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 40.5 percent with one dose and 36.1 percent fully vaccinated.